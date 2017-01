Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Some days ago, a video circulating on social media showed a young man, who goes by the name of Crazy Sumit, accost women, kiss them and then run away. Shot in New Delhi's Connaught Place area, the video supposedly shows a harmless prank being played on the unsuspecting women by Crazy Sumit. But it was widely called out for the grossly unacceptable behaviour portrayed in it.