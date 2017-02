Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Whoever handles the official Twitter handle for Reliance Jio definitely woke up on the right side of the bed today. Earlier this morning, the first post that was tweeted from Reliance Jio’s Twitter handle was a Valentine’s wish for Airtel India, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. While the sarcasm in this tweet is clearly deep rooted, but you have got to appreciate the good spirit.