Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Our PM @narendramodi 's struggles for India through the ages. pic.twitter.com/0d2cT2M5bi

Afrer Calender of khadi gram udyog. Modi also replacing in Kingfisher's Calender 🤓 pic.twitter.com/NBy12Hl5SO

English summary

Following Gandhi's ejection from Khadi calendar, Modi is being trolled in Social Media. Photoshop experts are creating images that place Modi in Historic situations.