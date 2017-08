നിങ്ങൾക്കറിയില്ല ഞങ്ങളുടെ കുട്ടിയെ...കോഹ്ലിയുടെ വായടപ്പിച്ച് ബോളിവുഡ് ഗായകൻ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa recently shared a video of a little girl, on their social media handles, appealing parents to not to indulge in child abuse. Remember the girl in the viral video? The 3-year-old is Haya, niece of Bollywood singers Toshi and Sharib Sabri.