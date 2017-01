വണ്‍ ഇന്ത്യ പത്താം പിറന്നാളിന്റെ നിറവില്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Friday, December 31, 2010, 16:16 [IST]

English summary

Oneindia.in completes 5 years of operation. It was not an easy journey but was fun. I would like to share my thoughts on the journey so far. We believe in languages and feel honored to serve the language community in India, after all the non-English speaking community is the majority in India but under served on the internet. We promise to bring you better things in the coming years.