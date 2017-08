അണ്ണാ ഡിഎംകെ ലയനം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു!!! പാർട്ടിയിൽ നിന്ന് ശശികല ഔട്ട് ഒപിഎസ് ഇൻ!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Edappadi K Palaniswami has reached the party head-quarters where the two rival factions of AIADMK led by EPS and O Panneerselvam are scheduled to have a meeting with senior ministers and office-bearers today. A decision is likely to be taken on the “formal expulsion” of V K Sasikala and her family members, a key demand by the OPS camp that still remains unmet.