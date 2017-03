Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

An Aadhaar-based app has been launched that will not only do away with the need to carry debit or credit cards, but also cellphones. For the consumer, what could be the most attractive feature of Aadhaar Pay is that it does not impose any transaction fee on the consumer. The android app -- launched by IDFC bank -- needs to be carried only by the shopkeeper. All the consumer needs to do is carry her Aadhaar number and mention the bank.