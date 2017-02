Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Norwegian telecom operator Telenor is on its way to exit India by selling its operations to Bharti Airtel. India's biggest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced an agreement to acquire Telenor India, which has operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.