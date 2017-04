Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel has come up with a slew of new offers countering Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan scheme. The company is now providing unlimited data and calls at just Rs. 399 and the best part is the validity period of 90 days. Clearly, Airtel is looking to go head-on-head with the new entrant Reliance Jio.