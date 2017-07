അസാധുനോട്ടുകള്‍ മാറിയെടുക്കാന്‍ വീണ്ടും സമയം അനുവദിക്കും!! തീരുമാനം രണ്ടാഴ്ചയ്ക്കുള്ളില്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 10:20 [IST]

English summary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought to prevail on the Centre to open a fresh window for exchange of scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes+ for people who missed the December 30 deadline, if they could establish that the money was theirs and they had a genuine reason for not changing it.