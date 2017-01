അമ്മയുടെ പേരില്‍ ഭൂമി വാങ്ങിയാല്‍ പിടിവീഴും, ബിനാമി ഭേദഗതി നിയമത്തിലെ കുരുക്കുകള്‍ ഇതെല്ലാം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Buying property in your mother’s name could now fetch you seven years in jail. According to the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act 2016, which came into force on November 1, last year unless you are a joint holder in the property with your mother, father, or sibling you could go to jail for indulging in benami transactions.