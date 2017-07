Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 10:46 [IST]

English summary

Electronic payments have become safer for consumers with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introducing the concept of 'zero liability' and 'limited liability' for bank customers+ for any card or online fraud. The central bank has also made it mandatory for banks to register all customers for text message alerts and permit reporting of unauthorized transactions through a reply to the alert message.