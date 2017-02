Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

In a bid to clamp down on black money, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday proposed to ban all cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh effective April 1, 2017. The decision taken is based on the recommendation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money that was set up by the Supreme Court, Jaitley said while presenting Union Budget 2017-18 in the Parliament.