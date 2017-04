Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The finance ministry has extended the time limit for providing Permanent Account Number (PAN) or Form No. 60 by bank account holders who have not given it at the time of account opening or later to June 30, 2017. In the wake of demonetisation, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had issued a notification making it mandatory for bank savings account holders to provide PAN or Form No 60 by February 28, 2017 in case the documents had not been provided earlier.