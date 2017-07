Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Budget has proposed imposing a fine for not filing income tax returns within the due date. For income below R5 lakh, filing returns after July will attract a fine of R1,000, while for income above R5 lakh it will be R5,000, if it is filed after the due date but on or before December 31 of the assessment year. It has also proposed a fee of R10,000 in any other case.