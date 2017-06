Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, June 4, 2017, 9:14 [IST]

The GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council on Saturday fixed the goods and services tax on commodities like gold, footwear, biscuits and textile. GST on most goods were finalised last month. The tax incidence on bidi too was fixed, however, the GST on cigarettes is likely to be decided in the next council meeting slated for June 11.