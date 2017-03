Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Reliance Jio has changed the telecom landscape in India and the latest company to introduce an attractive plan (Internet data + unlimited calls) to counter the Jio offerings is Idea Cellular. As part of its new mobile prepaid pack, Idea is offering 500MB of Internet data per day along with free unlimited calls to its select users at just Rs. 348. This translates to 14GB when considering the 28 day validity of the pack, which appears to be a good proposition at the price.