Monday, March 20, 2017

Idea Cellular and the Indian unit of British telecom company Vodafone today announced a merger, creating India's largest telecom operator. The merger will create India's largest telecom operator with widest network in the country and pan-India 3G/4G footprint, the companies said in a statement.