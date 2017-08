ജിയോ ഫീച്ചര്‍ ഫോണ്‍ എങ്ങനെ ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാം: നിങ്ങളറിയേണ്ട എട്ട് കാര്യങ്ങള്‍, പുതിയ ഫീച്ചറുകള്‍!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

For Jio Phone bookings online, you can check the MyJio app on August 24. Till then, you can sign up for updates on the Jio.com website, clicking on Keep Me Posted, and filling the required details. As is the case with Jio SIM cards, you need an Aadhaar number for the Jio Phone registration. Individuals can only book one Jio Phone unit against their Aadhaar.