ജിയോ ഫീച്ചര്‍ ഫോണ്‍ ബുക്കിംഗിന് മണിക്കൂറുകള്‍ മാത്രം: ഫീച്ചറുകള്‍ പുറത്ത്

Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone at its 40th AGM held on July 21 in Mumbai. The phone is neither a smartphone nor a typical feature phone, it lies somewhere between the two. The phone will effectively cost zero to the users and will come bundled with Rs 153 plan. The phone has made headlines for the price point and features that have never been seen before in any feature phone.