Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 15:22 [IST]

English summary

There is a new threat in the town. A malware called Judy is apparently infecting Android phones. Millions of phones are falling to it, says Check Point, a company that tracks and analyses viruses and the malware that infect smartphones. It's quite scary actually, what Judy is and what it does and unlike many other malware on Android phones,