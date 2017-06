സിബിഐ റെയിഡിനു പിന്നാലെ എൻഡിടിവി ഓഹരികളിൽ ഇടിവ്!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, June 5, 2017

Shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV) slipped as much as 6.74 per cent and hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 58.10 in morning trade on Monday after a PTI report said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at the residence of NDTVBSE -4.57 % founder Prannoy Roy in Delhi and in Dehradun for allegedly causing loss to a private bank.