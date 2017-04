തികച്ചും ന്യൂ ജെൻ, തേജസ് എക്സ്പ്രസ് വരുന്നു; എൽസിഡിയും വൈഫൈയും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Soon, train passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa will get facilities like choice cuisines curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines in every coach and individual LCD screens. Railways will unveil a new premier train service between Mumbai and Goa in June with state-of-the-art facilities. The 20-coach Tejas Express will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for the Indian Railways.