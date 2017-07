സസ്യാഹാരം കഴിക്കുന്നവരിൽ വർധന!!! എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനത്തിൽ മാംസാഹാരത്തിന് നിയന്ത്രണം!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, July 10, 2017, 13:08 [IST]

Air India stopped serving non-vegetarian meals to economy-class passengers on all domestic flights from mid-June this year.We have decided to serve vegetarian meals in our economy-class seats on domestic flights, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani told The Hindu. However, non-vegetarian meals would continue to be served in business and executive class on domestic as well as international flights.