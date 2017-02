പോയ ആയിരം ഇനി തിരിച്ചുവരില്ല; എല്ലാം അഭ്യൂഹങ്ങള്‍ മാത്രം, വിശദീകരണവുമായി കേന്ദ്രം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

No plans to introduce ₹1000 notes. Focus is on production and supply of ₹500 and lower denomination notes.

Complaints of cash out in ATMs being addressed.Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require.Overdrawal by some deprives others.

English summary

The government has no plans to introduce 1,000-rupee notes - abolished last year - but is focussing on ramping up production of 500-rupee and other lower denomination notes, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das tweeted today, scotching rumours that currency printing presses had started printing a new version of the Rs. 1,000 note.