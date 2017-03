Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

To counter threat from Reliance Jio, state-run telecom firm BSNL launched a new plan that offers 2 GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 339. “The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher) of Rs 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2 GB per day with validity of 28 days,” BSNL said in a statement.