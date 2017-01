Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 17:25 [IST]

English summary

Ever since demonetisation hit the country, Paytm has been busy launching several new features to lure users to shift to mobile wallets. Paytm wallet integrated with UPI, UPI is a government platform launched by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), aimed to make bank to bank transactions an easy affair, and by integrating the support, Paytm looks to make its ecosystem as user-friendly as possible.