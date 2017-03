Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 14:23 [IST]

Digital payment facilitator Paytm on Tuesday announced an insurance cover to protect the money stored in Paytm Wallets. Money lost due to fraudulent transactions as a result of theft, burglary, loss of device or unauthorised access of a user’s Paytm wallet will now be refunded. This cover is being provided to users at no additional cost.