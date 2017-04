Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Friday, April 28, 2017, 12:30 [IST]

English summary

The subscriber is no longer required to submit various certificates or documents. EFPO subscribers can seek withdrawal from their employee provident fund (EPF) account on various grounds by using a composite form along with a self-declaration. The submission of composite claim form signed by the EPF subscriber shall be construed as 'self-certification' for partial withdrawals, according to the retirement fund body.