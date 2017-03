Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 18:35 [IST]

English summary

Jio has now introduced new prepaid and postpaid plans for Jio Prime users. To become a Jio Prime member, you need to pay Rs 99 as an annual subscription fee. You can opt for Jio Prime before 31st March 2017. The service will come in effect starting April 1, 2017.