എസ്ബിഐ ഭവന വായ്പയില്‍ കിടു ഓഫർ: പലിശ കുറച്ചത് 30 ലക്ഷം വരെയുള്ളവയ്ക്ക്!!

Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 10:35 [IST]

State Bank of India (SBI) reduced its interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) on home loans up to Rs 30 lakh, to 8.35 per cent, from Tuesday for new women borrowers. For male borrowers, the cut is by 20 bps, to 8.4 per cent.