Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 15:39 [IST]

English summary

In view of growing consumer complaints against increasing banking charges as well as guided by the government’s thrust on giving digital transactions a push, the State Bank of India – the largest commercial bank in the country – has reduced charges for NEFT and RTGS transactions by up to 75%, effective from July 15, 2017