Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Vodafone is offering hourly unlimited plans to its prepaid and postpaid customers starting at Rs. 7. Under its "Super Hour" plans offered for a limited period, the Indian arm of British telecom giant Vodafone is offering prepaid and postpaid customers "unlimited" benefits such as free Vodafone-to-Vodafone local calls and unlimited 4G/3G data.