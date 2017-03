വെളിപ്പെടുത്തിയത് 246 കോടിയുടെ കള്ളപ്പണം: നികുതി 40 ശതമാനം, ഗരീബ് കല്യാണ്‍ യോജന ഫലപ്രദം!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

More than 200 individuals and companies have deposited unaccounted money to the tune of Rs 600 crore in various bank accounts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after demonetisation was announced on November 8 last year. Most of the accounts in which such deposits were made are in rural Tamil Nadu, but some are in Chennai. Many such instances were reported in suburban areas and districts adjoining cities, said income tax sources.