Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 15:51 [IST]

English summary

The Income Tax Department has introduced a mobile app, named 'Aaykar Setu' which aims to facilitate taxpayers with solutions to a range of tax-related issues. The app which was formally launched by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday, will also let people link their PAN with the 12-digit unique identification number, Aadhaar.