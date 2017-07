ജിയോ ഫീച്ചര്‍ ഫോണില്‍ വാട്സ്ആപ്പില്ല!! സത്യം ഇതാണ്, യൂട്യൂബിനും ഫേസ്ബുക്കിനും എന്തുസംഭവിക്കും!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

According to Youtuber Technical Guruji, as of now there is no facility to use WhatsApp on Reliance Jio phone. However, YouTube and Facebook apps will be available on the Reliance Jio feature phone. The wealthiest man in India, Mukesh Ambani on Friday had announced the launch of Jio phone, offering life long free voice calls bundled with 4G data streaming at an effective price of zero.