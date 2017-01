Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

A man allegedly hacked to death 10 of his family members and then committed suicide in Mahnoa locality in Amethi, police said on Wednesday. 45-year-old Jamalu first fed pesticide to 12 family members and later hacked to death 10 of them. He then hanged himself, Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh said.