13 കാരിയ്ക്ക് അധ്യാപകരുടെ ലൈംഗിക പീഡനം; സംഭവത്തില്‍ പോലീസിനും ബന്ധം!!

A 13-year-old cancer patient from Bikaner's Nokha has alleged rape and blackmail by eight of her teachers at a private school in 2015. The accused allegedly forced the girl to stay back after school hours on the pretext of extra classes, made her take off her clothes and raped her. They even shot a video of their act which they used to blackmail the victim, alleged the girl's father.