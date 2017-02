Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A total of 189 crorepati candidates are in fray for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held on February 23, while 116 have declared criminal cases against themselves, as per a latest report. Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 680 candidates from 98 political parties, including 6 national parties, 5 state parties, 87 unrecognized parties and 200 independent candidates, who are contesting in the fourth phase of UP assembly elections.