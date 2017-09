Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Taher Merchant and Feroze Khan, two of the five convicts in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, were on Thursday sentenced to death by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court. Two others, Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan were sentenced to life in jail. Another convict, Riyaz Siddiqui, was sentenced to 10 years in jail.