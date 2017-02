Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A visit by a Deccan Chronicle reporter to the Polyanayak hamlet, in Nalgonda district’s Mududandla village, has revealed some shocking facts. The women here continue to deliver till they give birth to a male child. According to the residents, a woman is “complete” only when she delivers a boy. Islavath Lakshmi, who is now 72, has given birth to 18 girls but her wish for a son was fulfilled only by her nineteenth delivery when she was around 48. The same is the case with Ramavath Seethi — who has delivered 13 children.