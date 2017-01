ആസാമില്‍ ഭീകരാക്രമണം; സൈനികര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു, ആയിരത്തോളം സഞ്ചാരികള്‍ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ടു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Two men of Assam Rifles have been killed and 5 injured in a terror attack in Assam's Tinsukia district this morning. The India-Myanmar border has been sealed, and a massive counter-operation has been launched. Officials said the attack was suspected to have been carried out by suspected operatives of Naga group NSCN and the ULFA. Reports in the local media said the troops were escorting a group of tourists who were on their way back from a festival in the neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, when their vehicles came under attack.