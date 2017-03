ജമ്മു കശ്മീരില്‍ ആക്രമണം; രണ്ട് ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു, പിന്നില്‍ ഹിസ്ബുള്‍ മുജാഹിദ്ദീന്‍ !!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with Jammu & Kashmir police at Padgampora in Pulwama area on Sunday. The terrorists first attacked the police search party and were later killed in retaliatory firing. The area has been cordoned off. One SLR and one AK-47 were recovered from the slain terrorists. The incident happened at Padgampora when a cavalcade of senior superintendents of police of Pulwama and Awantipora Raees Ahmed and Zahid Malik was going along with the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli.