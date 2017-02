Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A major racket involving removal of uteruses of nearly 2,200 women belonging to the Lambani and dalit communities has come to light, with four hospitals involved continuing to function despite losing their licences. Women and activist groups are criticizing the government for not shutting down the hospitals. Though the racket was busted in August 2015 and the health department's enquiry committee report in October 2015 cancelled the licences of four hospitals, they are functioning even today.