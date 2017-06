മുങ്ങിയ കപ്പലിൽ നിന്ന് 27 യാത്രക്കാരെ രക്ഷിച്ചു: കർണ്ണാടക തീരം ഭീതിയില്‍!! തീരദേശ സേന തുണയായി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 27 personnel off a flooded barge in the Arabian Sea of Ullal near Mangaluru in Karnataka. While four of them were rescued yesterday, the rest were saved from danger around 5.30 this morning. The vessel, Dredger Ibis, was reported to be in distress on Saturday at 8pm about four kilometres south of the Mangaluru Old Port.