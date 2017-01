Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A rape case was reported from the National Security Guard (NSG) campus, Manesar late in the evening on Sunday. The rape survivor — a four-year-old girl — is the daughter of a cook who works in the campus. Sources said she had gone out to play in the park inside the compound, but returned home bleeding and looking perturbed. The cook and his wife took the girl to NSG officials, who immediately informed police in Manesar. A team of cops soon reached the NSG campus to investigate the matter, and held a thorough conversation with the girl and her family.