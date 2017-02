ആകാശ യാത്രയ്ക്ക് 2500 രൂപ മതി; 43 വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങള്‍ ഉടന്‍ യാത്രാ യോഗ്യമാക്കും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In a move aimed at boosting the regional connectivity across the country, the Union Civil Aviation ministry on Saturday said that 43 unused airports would be operationalised within a year, a senior official said. "The main idea behind operationalising these 43 unused airports is to improve the connectivity to the hinterland. Proposals have already been received from 11 bidders who will put these airports into commercial operations," Union Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey told reporters in South Goa.