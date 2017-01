Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Deposits in Jan Dhan accounts have more than doubled to Rs 87,000 crore in 45 days post demonetisation, prompting the tax department to "dissect" information relating to such deposits, a top government official said. Besides, the tax department also has data on small cash deposits between Rs 30,000-50,000 made in 4.86 lakh accounts totalling to Rs 2,000 crore.