ഒരമ്മയ്ക്കും സഹിക്കാനാകില്ല ഇത്; ഡേ കെയറിലെ ക്രൂരത, 9 മാസം പ്രായമുള്ള കുട്ടിക്ക് നഷ്ടമായത് കൈവിരല്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A nine-month-old baby’s finger was severed from her hand allegedly due to the negligence of the caretakers at a day care centre in Gurgaon. The ring finger of the little toddler was caught in between a door when a maid was apparently changing her diaper. Irked by the gross negligence and the severity of the baby’s injury, her mother shared the painful account in a Facebook post that is now going viral.