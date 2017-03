പൂവാലന്മാരെ കണ്ണില്‍ നോക്കി തിരിച്ചറിയാം!! റോമിയോകളെ കുരുക്കാന്‍ പൊലീസിന്റെ കരുക്കള്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Friday, March 24, 2017

Sitting in an "anti-Romeo" police jeep, a TOI team joins two women and two male constables whose sole task through the day is to be on the lookout for "miscreants" and to prevent crimes against women. To what extent they are allowed to go is unclear, so the policemen take it upon themselves to loudly reprimand youths and "save them from moral collapse".